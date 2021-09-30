Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $231,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $270.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $288.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.19 and its 200 day moving average is $247.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

