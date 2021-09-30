Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of MERC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $797.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

