Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of MRBK opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $175.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

