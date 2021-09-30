Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,465. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

