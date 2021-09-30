Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,181,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

