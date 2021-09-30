Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.57. 663,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,894,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

