Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 401,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $108,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,300,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,977,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 13,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

