Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $170.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $186.75. 654,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.