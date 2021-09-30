Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. Sells 3,299 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $544.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

