Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $42.61 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027709 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00373440 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

