Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 17,066 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.