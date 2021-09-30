Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 17,066 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

