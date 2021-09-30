Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

