Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,708 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

