Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,454 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 371.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 142,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.