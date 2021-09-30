Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.99. 220,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,395,520 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

