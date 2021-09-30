Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

