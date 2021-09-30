MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.44.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $458.49 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,771 shares of company stock worth $69,087,287 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

