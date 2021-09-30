MONK Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $521,489.75 and $2,107.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015203 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 254% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006750 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

