Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

