Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Equal Weight

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $33,712,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.