Morgan Stanley Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $49.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

