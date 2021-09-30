Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.
AMZN opened at $3,301.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,404.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,359.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
