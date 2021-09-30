Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

AMZN opened at $3,301.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,404.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,359.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

