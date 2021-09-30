Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 6,279 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

