Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $286.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $183.41 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

