Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

