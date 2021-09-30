Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $6.91 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 240,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

