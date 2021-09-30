Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.