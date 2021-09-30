Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,597,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

