M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts via acquisitions, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Organic growth aided by rising fee income, loans and deposits will likely drive its revenues, going forward. The bank’s steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Given sound liquidity, it is likely to be able to continue meeting obligations if the economy worsens. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Costs are likely to remain elevated due to technological investments. Significant exposure to commercial real-estate loans and weak credit quality can be risky amid challenging economy and competitive markets.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 220.4% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

