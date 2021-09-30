Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

