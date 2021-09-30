Mutual Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

