Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,846.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,884.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,605.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,849.57.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

