Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 32,506 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

