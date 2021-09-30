Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 776 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 44.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,545,000 after acquiring an additional 740,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

