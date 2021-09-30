Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

