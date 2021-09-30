Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

