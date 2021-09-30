Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFTY. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.