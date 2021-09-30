MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MVB Financial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. Analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

