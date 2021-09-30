Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 280,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,136. Namaste Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

