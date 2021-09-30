Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 1.0% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.05% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,035. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

