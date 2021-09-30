Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 64,200 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Exelixis accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

