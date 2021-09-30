Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NANX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 10,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

