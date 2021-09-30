Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NANX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 10,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.77.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
