NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $48.65

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.65, but opened at $46.73. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 9,907 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,031,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

