National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.65. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,568 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 60.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
