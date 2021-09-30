National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.65. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,568 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 60.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

