National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

