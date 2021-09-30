Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $271.82 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

