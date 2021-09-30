Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $33,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

NDAQ stock opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $199.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

