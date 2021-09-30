Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,593 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of STERIS worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $209.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

