Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is set to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

NYSE NNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 219,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,112. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

