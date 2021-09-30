NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.73 million and the highest is $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

